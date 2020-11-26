1 dead after being hit by driver trying to escape a different crash

article

LANCASTER, Calif. -- One person is dead after being hit by a driver who was wanted for their role in a hit-and-run crash from a different scene on Thanksgiving Day.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash a little before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 20th St East & East Avenue J in Lancaster. Following the first crash, a good Samaritan tried to follow the suspect vehicle when the suspect ran a red light and crashed into an SUV.

The crash killed the SUV driver at the scene and injured all four people inside the suspect vehicle. The suspect driver suffered minor injuries and was detained for suspicion of DUI. The front passenger inside the suspect vehicle suffered head injuries and the two other passengers, sitting in the back, suffered minor head injuries, LAFD said.

LAFD said it doesn't know if anyone was hurt in the original hit-and-run crash.

