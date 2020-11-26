Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast
4
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

1 dead after being hit by driver trying to escape a different crash

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
News
FOX 11
article

LANCASTER, Calif. -- One person is dead after being hit by a driver who was wanted for their role in a hit-and-run crash from a different scene on Thanksgiving Day.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash a little before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 20th St East & East Avenue J in Lancaster. Following the first crash, a good Samaritan tried to follow the suspect vehicle when the suspect ran a red light and crashed into an SUV.

The crash killed the SUV driver at the scene and injured all four people inside the suspect vehicle. The suspect driver suffered minor injuries and was detained for suspicion of DUI. The front passenger inside the suspect vehicle suffered head injuries and the two other passengers, sitting in the back, suffered minor head injuries, LAFD said.

LAFD said it doesn't know if anyone was hurt in the original hit-and-run crash.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.