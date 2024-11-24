1 dead, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle pursuit crash in Winnetka

Police Saturday initiated a pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, which then crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman in Winnetka.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Saticoy Street and Mason Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Seconds before the crash, officers began to pursue a vehicle because its license plate did not match the description of the vehicle to which it was supposed to belong, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

The pursued vehicle was southbound on Mason when it struck a westbound vehicle on Saticoy, which caused it to strike two more vehicles, Im said.

A woman in the initially struck vehicle died at the scene, he said. She was believed to be 46 years old.

Three other people were injured in the four-vehicle collision. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

A suspect was taken into custody, Im said.