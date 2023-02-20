1 dead, 1 wounded in Carson shooting

A shooting in Carson near the SouthBay Pavilion left one man dead and another man wounded overnight.

The shooting was reported around 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 20700 block of South Avalon Boulevard.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found the two victims with gunshot wounds after their car crashed into a light pole. One victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators are reviewing security video from a nearby Denny’s where they believe the shooting happened.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.