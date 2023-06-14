1 dead, 1 injured in La Puente stabbing

Southern California authorities said a homicide investigation was underway following a double stabbing in La Puente early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sixth Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent stab wounds. The two victims were taken to an area hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the second victim was in stable condition.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

