1 dead, 1 hurt in Reseda bus stop shooting

Police on Saturday are continuing their search for the shooter who killed one person and wounded another at a Metro Orange Line bus stop in Reseda.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday at a bus stop at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street near an Orange Line Metro station.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where one died shortly upon arrival.

This is the second violent death at or near a Metro station in three days.

RELATED: Fight on Metro train leads to fatal stabbing in Hawthorne

On Tuesday, a man who fatally stabbed another man on a Crenshaw Station Line in Hawthorne during a fight was shot by the victim and later taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department deputies.