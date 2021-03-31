Today's mortgage rates stabilize | March 31, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for March 31, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, Unchanging

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, Unchanging

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, Unchanging

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on March 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Browse rates from multiple lenders so you can make an informed decision about your home loan.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged since yesterday, as rates across all loan types ease after consecutive days of rising. Mortgage refinance rates are up slightly week-over-week, still, they have moved away from March highs seen last week. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.250%, Unchanging

20-year fixed refinance rates: 3.000%, Unchanging

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, Unchanging

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.375%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on March 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

A site like Credible can be a big help when you’re ready to compare mortgage refinance loans. Credible lets you see prequalified rates for conventional mortgages from multiple lenders all within a few minutes. Visit Credible today to get started.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates overall continue to hover near historic lows, up slightly from last week’s average of 2.625% for all loan types.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday.

You can explore your mortgage options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare current rates from various lenders who offer mortgage refinancing as well as home loans. Check out Credible and get prequalified today, and take a look at today’s refinance rates through the link below.

Rates last updated on March 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, the same as last week

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

Rates last updated on March 31, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

If you’re trying to find the right rate for your home mortgage or looking to refinance an existing home, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple lenders and see prequalified rates in just a few minutes.

The forecast for mortgage rates in 2021

While it’s impossible to fully predict what mortgage rates will look like in the future, experts can analyze several key indicators to predict future rate trends.

Are you wondering whether you should wait to refinance or buy a home? Take a look at what researchers at Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae think rates will look like for the rest of the year. Keep in mind the rates you actually qualify for will be determined by things like your credit score and down payment percentage in addition to current rates, so actual rates will vary.

Freddie Mac’s mortgage rate forecast

Researchers at Freddie Mac expect mortgage rates to rise slightly throughout 2021, citing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future.

Here are Freddie Mac’s predictions for how 30-year fixed rates will look for the rest of the year:

Q2 (April to June): 2.9%

Q3 (July to September): 3.0%

Q4 (October to December): 3.0%

Fannie Mae’s mortgage forecast

Fannie Mae researchers anticipate mortgage rates to trend slightly higher this year, citing an ongoing rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. Ultimately, though, Fannie Mae experts believe lenders will "absorb" some of the elevated costs as "refinance demand gradually wanes" — keeping rates at relatively stable levels.

Based on rates from this January, here’s what Fannie Mae economists predict 30-year fixed rates will look like for the rest of 2021:

Q2 (April to June): 2.8%

Q3 (July to September): 2.9%

Q4 (October to December): 2.9%

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac, borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Credible can help you compare current rates from multiple mortgage lenders at once in just a few minutes. Are you looking to refinance an existing home? Use Credible’s online tools to compare rates and get prequalified today.

Mortgage interest rates by loan type

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for a 30- or 15-year mortgage, or you’re looking to refinance an existing home, Credible can help you find the right mortgage for your financial goals.

Before you fill out your mortgage application, check out these loan rates, which you’ll be able to compare by annual percentage rate (APR) as well as interest rate:

Mortgage refinance:

Home purchase:

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.