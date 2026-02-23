Chipotle giving away free chips and queso -- here's when

article

The Brief Chipotle is offering a free side of chips and Queso Blanco to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day. The promotion runs for three days, from Monday, Feb. 23, through Wednesday, Feb. 25. The deal is strictly limited to orders placed via the Chipotle app or official website.



Chipotle is celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day by giving away its signature sides to select customers across the U.S. for a limited time.

What we know:

Customers can receive a free regular-size side of chips and Queso Blanco by purchasing a full-priced entrée and applying the code CHIPS26 at checkout.

The offer is valid from Feb. 23 through Feb. 25, 2026.

To qualify, the chips and queso must be added to the cart as a "complete side item" rather than selected as separate individual items.

The code is limited to one use per transaction.

What they're saying:

"Our chips are handmade every morning with fresh lime, and they pair perfectly with our delicious Queso Blanco," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Both are made with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It's the best way to celebrate Tortilla Chip Day with the real ingredients our guests expect from Chipotle."

What you can do:

Order Digitally: Make sure you use the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca, as the deal is not valid for walk-in customers.

Check Your Cart: Verify that you have added a full-priced entrée and selected the "Chips & Queso Blanco" side item specifically before applying the code.

Avoid Third-Party Apps: Do not use DoorDash, UberEats, or Grubhub, as these platforms are excluded from the promotion.