Today’s California refinance rates stop rising, maintain downward journey | Mar. 25, 2021
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.
Compare mortgage rates in California for March 25, 2021. Interest rates for refinance rates have fallen, while rates for home purchase are up from yesterday. (iStock)
According to data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS ID Number 1681276, today’s mortgage refinance rates in California have fallen since this time last week.
If you're a California homeowner thinking about refinancing, check out how mortgage refinance rates are looking in the Golden State:
- 30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.125%, down from 3.250% last week, -0.125
- 20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, the same as last week
- 15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, the same as last week
Rates last updated on March 25, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.
After hovering at 3.250% last week, refinance rates have maintained a steady decline since week-over-week. Averages for 20-year, 15-year, and 10-year refinance loans remain under 3%, while averages for 30-year loans begin a slow crawl back toward 3%.
Think it might be the right time to refinance? Be sure to shop around and compare rates with multiple mortgage lenders.
Looking at today’s California mortgage rates
Today’s mortgage rates for home purchase in California have risen since this time last week.
Interested in buying a home in California? Check out how current mortgage rates are looking:
- 30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, up from 3.000% last week, +0.125
- 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week
- 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week
Rates last updated on March 25, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.
Interest rates for home purchase have hovered under the 3% mark for most of March, with 15-year fixed rates holding steady at 2.375%. Last week, however, 30-year fixed rates topped 3.125%, and they have not budged for six straight days.
If you're looking to buy in Los Angeles, you can explore your options in minutes by visiting Credible and comparing rates from multiple mortgage lenders.
California mortgage and refinance rate factors
Your credit score, home location, loan amount, and loan term are among the most influential factors when it comes to what mortgage rate you can get in California. You’ll also want to consider larger economic factors, like unemployment numbers, inflation, and market conditions before applying for a loan.
Personal economic factors
- Credit score
- Credit history
- Debt-to-income ratio
- Down payment size
- Loan-to-value ratio
- Loan type, size, and term
- Location of the property
Larger economic factors
- 10-year Treasury yields
- Consumer spending
- Employment
- Federal Reserve policies
- Housing construction and other market conditions
- Inflation rates
- Stock and bond markets
- Strength of the economy
How to get the best mortgage rate
Your mortgage rate is based on a variety of factors, including your credit score, loan amount, the length of your home loan, and more.
If you’re looking to score the best mortgage rate, here are some steps you need to take:
- Give your credit score a boost. By maximizing your credit score, you put yourself in a better position to receive the best rate.
- Make a 20% down payment. Home prices in California are high. But the more you put down, the less risk you’ll pose to a lender — which can lead to a better rate. As an added bonus, you’ll avoid costly private mortgage insurance (PMI).
- Keep your income steady — or increase it. If possible, avoid changing or quitting jobs before applying for a mortgage.
- Consider a 15-year mortgage. If you can handle the higher monthly payments, consider taking on a 15-year mortgage instead of a 30-year loan. The shorter term means less risk for the lender, and more favorable interest rates for you.
Some first-time homebuyer programs specific to California offer low-interest loans as well, and paying with mortgage points can also qualify you for a lower rate.
California mortgage rates by loan type
The California housing market might be expensive, but you have options. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer shopping for homes in California, or you’re hoping to refinance your mortgage, Credible can help you find the right loan for your real estate needs. You can compare current rates for refinance and home purchase here: