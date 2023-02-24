Good news: Today's 30-year mortgage rates dip to 6.75 percent | Feb. 24, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Feb. 24, 2023, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for one key term and remained unchanged for three other terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Feb. 24, 2023.

What this means: Although 30-year mortgage rates fell slightly since yesterday, borrowers looking for a combination of a lower interest rate and smaller monthly mortgage payment may want to consider a 20-year term. At 6.375%, a 20-year mortgage offers the desirable blend of a relatively low interest rate and smaller monthly payments.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have remained unchanged across all terms since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage refinance interest rates have held steady across all repayment terms for three straight days. With 30-year rates at 6.375%, homeowners looking to refinance may want to consider a 15-term. At 5.75%, a 15-year mortgage refinance offers a low interest rate and the ability to be mortgage-free sooner. But with 20-year rates more than a quarter of a percentage point lower than 30-year rates, homeowners who want to refinance into a longer repayment term should stick with a 20-year refinance.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Why do mortgage rates fluctuate?

Here are some of the most common reasons why mortgage rates move frequently:

Employment patterns

The employment rate is an indicator of demand for mortgages. When more people are unemployed, fewer people will be looking to get a mortgage and buy a home — and that lower demand will push interest rates down. When the employment rate improves, demand for mortgages will likely keep pace. And as demand for mortgages rises, so will mortgage interest rates.

The bond market

Because bonds are a lower-risk type of investment, demand for bonds can increase when investors are wary of other investment vehicles, or fearful of the overall state of the economy. Increased demand for bonds causes their price to rise and their earnings — called their yield — to fall.

When bond yields fall, consumer interest rates generally do as well, including mortgage interest rates. When investors feel more confident about the economy, demand for bonds declines, bond prices drop and yields rise. And interest rates tend to follow.

Federal Reserve System

"The Fed," as it’s commonly called, is the United States’ central bank. But it doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate — the rate banks apply when borrowing lending money to each other overnight — they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

Global economy

Global banking systems and economies are closely interconnected. When economies in other parts of the world — especially Europe and Asia — experience a downturn, it affects investors and financial institutions in the United States. And, when foreign economies are doing well, they may attract more American investors — and divert those investment dollars out of the U.S. economy.

