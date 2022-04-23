In Depth: 30 years since the LA Riots

Segment One:

USC Professor Jody Armour joins Hal to take a look back at the 1992 L.A. Riots. He discusses his memory of those days. We look at some visuals of the riots and discuss the role of the police. He and Hal discuss the changes that have been made since then.

Segement Two:

Author and Commentator Earl Ofari Hutchinson talks with Hal about the ongoing issues between law enforcement and the Black community. Hutchinson says that seeing the L.A. DA and other public officials working to prosecute police misconduct is a step forward. He says it’s time there was more attention paid to these issues.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Segment Three:

Hal is joined by Hyepin Im, the Founder and CEO of FACE LA – Faith and Community Empowerment.

Im discusses the ’92 riots' impact on Koreatown, and the racial divisions that existed between the Korean and Black community. We look at the young men who picked up weapons to defend homes and businesses against violence and looting during the riots because there wasn’t enough police protection.

SUGGESTED:

Im says that the rifts are beginning to heal. She also discusses SAIGU — an event being held on April 29th to foster communication and healing on the 30th anniversary of the riots.

Segment Four:

We end with a promo for next week, looking at how TV coverage technology has changed since the LA riots.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.