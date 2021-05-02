In Depth: Internet scams and Stan runs

Segment One – IRS Scams

Marla Tellez hosts in place of Hal Eisner. She is joined by Micki Boland, the head of engineering for Checkpoint Cybersecurity experts. Micki talks about scammers who are taking advantage of the change in tax laws and the extension for tax payments to send out phishing emails to consumers. Those emails look like legitimate IRS missives, but will actually allow hackers to download spyware or other dangerous malware onto your computer, or may allow them to steal personal information.

Micki talks about how to protect yourself and what to do if you accidentally click one of those links.

Segment Two - COVID and Scams

Micki returns with more information on scams involving the pandemic. She discusses everything from testing scams, to bogus vaccination appointment emails, to the recent rash of fake vaccination cards offered online.



Segment Three – Stan Runs

Advertisement

Stan Cottrell is an ultra-long-distance runner. He is a Guinness book of World Records holder for running from New York to San Francisco in 48 days- and that’s just one of his accomplishments.

Now, for his 78th birthday, he plans to run from Los Angeles to Washington D.C in 100 days. Stan discusses the plans for his grand adventure, how people across the U.S. can participate, and the charities that his run will benefit.



Segment Four

We have an update on Hal after his accident. He is now recovering from his injuries and undergoing physical therapy from home.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.