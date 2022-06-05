In Depth: Entrepreneurs, Comfort Cases, Brian Banks

Segment One:

Guest host Christine Devine takes over for Hal Eisner. She is joined by Joanna McFarland, the CEO and Co-founder of HopSkipDrive, and Julie Uhrman, the Co-Founder and President of Angel City Football.

They discuss the upcoming Entrepreneurs Awards and talk to Christine about their businesses. "HopSkipDrive" is a rideshare service for kids who need transportation that doesn’t suit normal school bus routes, and also provides jobs. Angel City Football is the new Women’s Soccer League expansion team that began play in 2022. The team is based here in Los Angeles.

Segment Two:

Rob Scheer, the Founder of Comfort Cases joins Christine to discuss how he came up with the idea for the program. He says that when he was a foster youth, he found himself homeless with only a trash bag full of belongings. He felt like foster kids deserved better, so he and volunteers created backpacks and duffels with personal items, books and stuffed animals to go to foster children in the system. The program has now created comfort kits for thousands of children offering them support and getting rid of the shameful trash bags.

Segment Three:

Brian Banks joins Christine to talk about the ten years since he was exonerated after having been convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Banks reminisces with Christine about the days after he was exonerated and released from prison. He talks about his speaking career and the book that he wrote to inspire people. He explains what his message of hope and perseverance is, and says that his mother helped him hang on.

He also says that one of his new projects, his son, is the light of his life.

