Long Beach native and former football player Brian Banks shares story of resilience

His story is one of resilience and hope. Brian Banks continues to be an inspiration 10 years after being exonerated for a crime that sent the Long Beach high football star to prison.

Banks gained national attention when was cleared by the California Innocence Project, but only after six years of incarceration and five years of probation.

Banks is now an author and motivational speaker. He has titles that include executive producer, TV host, and even signed with the Atlanta Falcons. A big-screen movie was made about his life story.

Banks was a standout football player at Long Beach Polytechnic in 2002 when the 16-year-old was accused of rape by a fellow student. He never gave up on proving his innocence. He says his school teacher's mom remained his strength while he was behind bars.

Banks now sits on the advisory board of the California Innocence Project.

Banks is a father. While he is gearing up to tour the nation as a guest speaker perhaps his young son is his most important audience.