In Depth: COVID-19 long haulers, stimulus payments, real estate

Segment one – Long haulers

Marla Tellez hosts in place of Hal Eisner. She is joined by Diana Berrent, the founder of Survivor Corps, a grassroots movement to help COVID long haulers support each other and help medical professionals and scientists try to find answers to the medical mysteries.

Berrent talks about the ailments that plague the long-haulers, one of the treatments that not enough people are using, monoclonal antibodies, and the resources that are available at the website SURVIVORCORPS.COM.



Segment two - Stimulus package

Attorney Ugo Lord joins us to talk about the various facets of the latest stimulus package. That includes who is eligible, how to track your payment, how to get back payments you haven’t received, expanded benefits for those who receive unemployment, and the new child tax credit.



Segment three – Real estate boom

Erik Bildman joins Marla to talk about the recent real estate boom. He is the Vice president of the real estate investment firm "Sundae."

Bildman discusses whether this is a good time to buy or sell, why the inventory of homes is so low. He says the rumor that a massive number of people are moving out of California is a fallacy. He discusses the hot markets, and whether it’s a good idea for people to buy rather than rent.

Segment four

We have an update on Hal and Joab Perez after their accident. The two are now recovering from their injuries and undergoing physical therapy.

