In Depth: Coming back from COVID-19

Segment One – Local Volunteers

Hal is joined by two volunteers striving to get the vaccine word out to Angelinos. Joanne Long is a vaccine support specialist with L.A. Works, and Gino Barragan is the founder and CEO of Esperanza Health and Wellness Center.

They have been volunteering with other outreach workers to go door to door in neighborhoods where vaccine rates are low. Barragan explains some of the obstacles that people have cited that prevent them from getting the vaccine. Long and Barragan talk about the pop-up clinics that are being offered to make getting vaccinated easier. The volunteers have had a lot of success with their one-on-one approach, as sometimes the only other information people are getting is from social media.

Segment Two – Emergency Medicine Doctor

Dr. Matt Waxman, UCLA emergency medicine professor and doctor, joins Hal to talk about the threat of the Delta variant, whether people who are fully vaccinated are at risk, and if it looks like fully vaccinated people will need a booster shot. He also discusses the research being done on vaccines for younger children.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Segment Three – Principal Conductor

Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra joins Hal to talk about the re-opening of entertainment venues, and what it’s like to be back at the Hollywood Bowl with the orchestra. He discusses what’s coming up on the Bowl calendar, the precautions they’ve been taking because of the pandemic, and how important it is to bring live music back to the community.

Segment Four – Wrapup

Advertisement

Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with some of the performances of Kool and the Gang at the Hollywood Bowl.