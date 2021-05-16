In Depth: Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month

Segment One - Viet Luong

Susan Hirasuna hosts in place of Hal Eisner. She is joined by Major General Viet Luong. Luong talks about his remarkable career and his early life fleeing Vietnam with his family at age 9 during the fall of Saigon on In Depth.

He discusses how that experience prompted his desire to join the military, and his experiences as a minority in the armed forces.

Segment Two - The Model Minority Myth

Joining Susan is Farzana Nayani, an author, speaker and diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. She discusses how Asians are seen as a "model minority" – studious, serious, docile and hardworking, and how that illusion is harmful. She and Susan discuss the misperception that all Asians are similar, and discuss the ways in which Asians self-identify.

Segment Three – Personal Experiences

Susan is joined by Fox 11 co-workers to discuss their experiences as Asian Americans. Bob DeCastro and Sandra Endo share experiences in their past careers, and delve into how their lives have been affected by their ethnicity.

Segment Four – Wrap-up

We close with a sampling of some of the stories we have focused on during AAPI month.