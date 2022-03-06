In Depth: A look at the music industry

Segment One: Ari Herstand, founder and CEO of Aristake.com joins Hal to discuss how music-streaming services have changed the music business. Ari says he way people discover new artists is no longer on the radio, it’s now on TikTok and streaming playlists. Now, consumers don’t necessarily own the music, they just subscribe to a stream.

Ari says that despite the fact that each stream does not pay very much, artists can make good money by being included in those playlists, because they can be added to multiple playlists.



Segment Two: Hal is joined by songwriter Diane Warren who has received her 13th nomination for an Academy Award for Best Song. Warren says being nominated is an incredible honor and she feels like she’s already won. The song is "Somehow You Do," sung by Reba McEntire and it appears in the movie "Four Good Days."

Warren says she’s grateful to still be in the game after first being nominated more than 30 years ago. She tells Hal about her creative process, and the fact that she’s been writing songs since she was a child. Warren also talks about her new album "The Cave Sessions: Volume one."

Segment Three: Hal talks to Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister about the upcoming Academy Awards. She talks about the changes that we’ve seen in the Awards since the pandemic. Wagmeister weighs in on the surprises, the snubs in the nominations, and mentions how Lady Gaga was shockingly overlooked.

She says she is looking forward to the matchup of Denzel Washington and Will Smith, both nominated for Best Actor.

Wagmeister also addresses the diversity issues the Academy has faced and discusses whether that is a continuing problem.



Segment Four: Hal promotes his podcast and we end with more of the music video for "Somehow You Do."

