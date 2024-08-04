In Depth: Saving LA's Gems: Cliftons and Old Town Music Hall

In segments one and two, Andrew Meieran, the proprietor of Clifton’s Republic, joins Hal to discuss the reimagining of the former Clifton’s Cafeteria.

After a multi-million-dollar renovation several years ago, a water leak led to a 15-month closure of the venue. Now, Meieran is creating even more of an immersive and expansive experience at the renovated Clifton’s Republic. It will open in phases, with the tiki bar, Pacific Seas, leading the way.

The total experience will now involve projections on the murals, wandering characters and a storyline throughout the 6-story-venue.

Meieran also talked about the ways that Clifton's will give back to the community and how the reopening could revitalize downtown Los Angeles.

For more information on the opening, visit CliftonsRepublic.com.

In segment three, Old Town Music Hall Executive Director Angie Hougen tells Hal about the history of the beloved El Segundo venue and why people love it.

The theater features vintage films and some silent films, accompanied by the Wurlitzer Grand organ. That theater is now conducting a fundraiser to install new seats for patrons, as the current seats were hand-me-downs from a high school.

For more information about the Music Hall or the fundraiser, visit OldTownMusicHall.org.