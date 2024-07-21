In Depth: Parks and Summer Activities

In segment one, Norma E. García-González, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and Cynthia Babich, Founder and Director of the Del Amo Action Committee, join Hal to talk about the opening of Wishing Tree Park after 30 years of activism.

The location used to be a toxic industrial site, and now it is an 8 ½ acre space with a children’s play area, soccer courts, baseball and basketball courts and exercise equipment.

In segment two, Norma E. García-González returns to talk about another new park along the San Gabriel River that is using goats instead of herbicides to keep the shrubbery groomed.

She also discusses "Parks after Dark," which is intended to keep young people busy and tamp down crime. Gonzales and Hal discuss the importance of green spaces to our health and mental well-being.

In segment three, Christopher Jefferson is Senior Vice President & Chief Youth Development Program Officer for the YMCA.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles has launched its annual Get Summer free teen membership program. The program runs for another month and provides educational and fun diversions for teenagers.



