In Depth: New Laws, Supreme Court Homeless Issue

In segment one, Troy Vaughn, the CEO of the Los Angeles Mission, joins Hal to talk about the recent Supreme Court ruling in Grants Pass v. Johnson, which some fear could criminalize homelessness nationwide.

Vaughn also discusses his history of living on the streets himself, and how the Los Angeles Mission was instrumental in his recovery and ability to thrive.

He also talks about the many things that the Mission does to help unhoused individuals get resources, basic care, job training, food, clothing and more.

For more information, visit losangelesmission.org

In segment two, legal expert Ugo Lord and Hal talk about some of the California laws that went into effect July 1.

Those include the availability of date rape drug test kits in bars and nightclubs, changes in the requirements for rental security deposits, the elimination of hidden fees and more.

In segment three, Lord returns to talk to Hal about some lesser known California and local laws that are kind of – unusual.

Those include laws against playing catch on public property, not releasing mylar balloons, and not licking toads or crying on the stand!