In Depth: Disability Pride, Mychal's Cafe, San Bernardino Animal Services

In segment one, Kimberly Cohn, the Chief Marketing Communications Officer for Easterseals of Southern California, and Andy Arias, a national policy expert for marginalized communities, join Hal to discuss Disability Pride Month and the public service announcement put out by Easterseals of Southern California.

Their discussion encompasses ways to improve the visibility of marginalized disabled people.

In segment two, Ed Lynch, the founder and executive director of Mychal’s Learning Place and Mychal’s Café, joins Hal to talk about the restaurant that recently opened in Redondo Beach which offers training and job placement for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In segment three, San Bernardino Animal Services Director Kris Watson talks to Hal about the city taking over animal services for Colton, Fontana and Rialto along with its other contracted services.

Watson explains how the change might impact the animal population at the shelters, and how the city plans to handle the influx of more animals.

