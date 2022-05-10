DTLA brewery helping Ukraine with special 'Resolve' beer

A downtown LA brewery is trying to help war-torn Ukraine with barley and hops.

This week, Angel City Brewery is canning a new beer called "Resolve."

Head brewer Layton Cutler says it will be on tap Wednesday.

They will also be canning the beer for a release in the next week or two.

Part of the proceeds of this particular beer and the charity they're working with - World Central Kitchen - will go to help Ukraine.

Advertisement

To learn more, tap or click here.