DTLA brewery helping Ukraine with special 'Resolve' beer
LOS ANGELES - A downtown LA brewery is trying to help war-torn Ukraine with barley and hops.
This week, Angel City Brewery is canning a new beer called "Resolve."
Head brewer Layton Cutler says it will be on tap Wednesday.
They will also be canning the beer for a release in the next week or two.
Part of the proceeds of this particular beer and the charity they're working with - World Central Kitchen - will go to help Ukraine.
