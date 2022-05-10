Expand / Collapse search

DTLA brewery helping Ukraine with special 'Resolve' beer

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - A downtown LA brewery is trying to help war-torn Ukraine with barley and hops. 

This week, Angel City Brewery is canning a new beer called "Resolve." 

Head brewer Layton Cutler says it will be on tap Wednesday. 

They will also be canning the beer for a release in the next week or two. 

Part of the proceeds of this particular beer and the charity they're working with - World Central Kitchen - will go to help Ukraine. 

To learn more, tap or click here.