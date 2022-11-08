Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress

Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress.

He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe.

Garcia won 71% of the votes.

He took to Twitter to announce his victory and posted a photo of him and mom saying "Mom, we did it".

Garcia dedicated his congressional campaign to his late mother, who brought him to the United States when he was five. She died from COVID-19-related complications early in the pandemic. His stepfather also died from COVID-19 complications.

I’m running for Congress because I want every single kid in our country to have the same opportunity that this country gave me," Garcia said.

Upon his election as mayor of Long Beach, Garcia became the first Latino, immigrant, and LGBTQ elected mayor in the city's history. He grew up in Southern California, and is married to Matthew Mendez Garcia, a professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach.

Equality California, the nation's largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, was the first group to endorse Garcia for Congress.