LIVE: Presidential U.S. Election Results

Americans are closely following the presidential election between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump. As polls begin to close across the country, early returns should soon give a glimpse into a high-stakes race that has polarized voters nationwide. The final outcome may hinge on a few key battleground states, as both candidates have focused their efforts on turning out voters in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona.

Harris, who would be the first female president, has campaigned heavily on themes of economic equity, health care reform, and climate action, resonating with a diverse coalition of voters across urban and suburban areas. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has maintained its emphasis on economic growth, border security, and American manufacturing, which appeals strongly to his base in rural communities and working-class constituencies.

With polls already closing in some states, the race could be decided either in the coming hours or potentially through extended counting periods in states with high volumes of mail-in ballots.

In 2020, several states took days to finalize counts, and election officials are cautioning voters to prepare for a similar scenario. As both candidates await the outcome, the nation stands by for a pivotal result that will determine the course of the country for the next four years.