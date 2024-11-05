LA County DA race: Nathan Hochman takes lead over Gascón

In the race for LA County DA, Nathan Hochman took a major lead over incumbent George Gascón.

By 11 p.m., Hochman had secured 61% of the vote while Gascón trailed behind with 38.6%.

It's unclear when the race will officially be called, as ballots remain to be counted.

Hochman, a former U.S. Assistant Attorney General and federal prosecutor, is trying to unseat current DA Gascón, who Hochman along with critics have said caused a spike in crime in LA due to his ‘pro-criminal blanket policies’.

The highly watched race centers around the issue of public safety, with both candidates offering starkly different approaches to criminal justice reform.

Gascón, who has held the position since 2020, has faced criticism for his progressive policies, which some say have contributed to a rise in crime across the county. Despite two failed recall attempts, Gascón defends his record, highlighting his office’s prosecution of serious crimes and arguing that overall crime trends are improving. He maintains that his policies reflect a commitment to long-term public safety, with a focus on rehabilitation over incarceration.

Gascón said his office has a 90% filing rate related to residential burglaries, emphasizing that suspects in such crimes are being held accountable.

He also pointed to his tougher stance on prosecuting law enforcement officers accused of misconduct or excessive force. Gascón touted "moving the needle" in 125 cases that have led to some convictions.

RELATED: LA County DA race: Meet the candidates George Gascón and Nathan Hochman

Gascón commented that Hochman may not be capable of handling such cases, referencing his challengers' endorsements and campaign contributions from unions representing law enforcement officers.

Hochman, on the other hand, promises to undo what he calls Gascón’s "pro-criminal" policies, vowing to restore a tough-on-crime stance and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the DA’s office. Hochman promises to work in the hard middle. His platform emphasizes accountability, with a focus on reversing policies that he believes have allowed criminals to escape appropriate punishment. Hochman also advocates for a balanced approach, promising to consider both the severity of crimes and the potential for rehabilitation when determining sentences.