Biden and Trump win primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin

Voters in four states held primary elections, a symbolic event now that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin, further solidifying their delegate counts for their respective party conventions this summer.

These victories offer insights into base voter enthusiasm for the upcoming 2020 rematch, particularly in Wisconsin, a crucial November battleground.

File: People vote during the June Primary Election at Brooklyn Central Library on June 28, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The AP's Robert Yoon contributed to this report.