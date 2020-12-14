Wind advisory in effect for LA County

Gusty winds were buffeting the Southland on Monday, but there was no elevated fire danger alert in effect in Los Angeles County.

Red flag warnings indicating high fire danger are issued when strong winds are accompanied by high temperatures and low humidity, which is not the case with this wind event. Temperatures in Los Angeles County were expected to range from 62 to 68 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty north winds will peak this afternoon and evening, with gusts between 30 and 50 mph focused over the mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.

"Moisture embedded in these winds will keep humidities above 20 percent, as well as bring light rain and snow showers to the northern mountain slopes," the NWS said in a statement.

"These winds will weaken a little and become northeasterly later tonight and Tuesday, with gusts between 20 and 40 mph focused over Los Angeles and Ventura counties ... (and) the offshore flow will continue but weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday."

On Thursday, another weak system will move across the West Coast with a chance of bringing light precipitation to the area. And on Friday, a weak offshore flow is expected again, with warmer and drier conditions forecast.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains in effect until 10 tonight, with the strongest winds expected in and around the Interstate 5 corridor.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the NWS said. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle."

