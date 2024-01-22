Watch: Fire truck spins out, crashes on icy Missouri road

Some first responders were the ones who needed help after their fire truck spun out of control and crashed while driving on an icy road in Missouri.

The incident unfolded in Imperial on January 22.

Katelynn Voisey recorded the video that showed a Rock Community truck driving down the street before it hit an ice patch and did a nearly 360-degree turn.

It was then followed by a loud crash and came to a stop in a neighbor's driveway.

The fire protection district said there were no injuries.

The National Weather Service had warned that the end of the freezing rain didn’t signal the end of slick roads. Officials also warned residents of ongoing hazardous driving conditions into the evening.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



