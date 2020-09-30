Southland bakes under triple-digit temperatures

Temperatures soared across the Southland Wednesday, on the hottest day of a week-long heatwave that's combining with low humidity to create an elevated fire danger.

A heat advisory will be in effect through Friday in the Southland, with temperatures climbing into triple-digit territory not only in the valleys but in Orange County and other inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's highs reached 108 degrees in Fullerton and Van Nuys, 106 in Burbank and Pasadena, and 103 in downtown Los Angeles.

"Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur," the NWS warned.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

The NWS statement added that children, seniors or pets should never be left unattended in parked vehicles, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can quickly turn lethal.

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the 114,413-acre Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, with containment at 63% and full containment not expected until Oct. 30.

A smaller brush fire was burning in the Castaic Canyons area northeast of Santa Clarita. The Martindale Fire had burned 230 acres and was 40% contained.

A number of cooling centers were open this week across the city and county of Los Angeles County. Centers are open from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday at Los Angeles city library branches in Eagle Rock, Vernon, Lake View Terrace, North Hills, Sun Valley and Woodland Hills.

Various other communities in the county have cooling centers open, and they can all be viewed at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

Social distancing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a reduced capacity at the sites.

Temperatures were expected to drop slightly Friday before a more significant cooling trend moves in over the weekend.