“The Issue Is”: Sportscaster of the year Bob Costas

This week on "The Issue Is:," a special one-on-one with legendary broadcaster Bob Costas.

After a career spanning nearly 50 years, the 29-time Emmy winner was honored as "Sportscaster of the Year" by the "Orange County Youth Sports Foundation" at an event featuring NBA legends Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and hosted by Elex Michaelson.

Before the event, Michaelson sat down with Costas for a wide-ranging conversation on sports past and present, everything from Kirk Gibson’s legendary home run and Costar’s time anchoring Olympics coverage, to the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers and Tom Brady’s reported $375M deal with FOX Sports.

—————

THE ISSUE IS: TOM BRADY, FOX SPORTS ANALYST

COSTAS’S CENTRAL TAKE: "He's Tom Brady, he moves the needle. People who don't know a screen pass from a field goal know who Tom Brady is - he brings glamor as well as credibility - and the way I understand it is that he's going to be a kind of corporate ambassador for FOX in addition to the football commentary. So, if you can tell potential sponsors and your corporate partners, 'Yeah, we're going to lunch, Tom Brady will be there. Yeah, we're having our little gathering in Boca Raton or whatever it is. And Tom Brady will be there,' that has huge business value…"



—————

THE ISSUE IS: THE CURRENT STATE OF THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

COSTAS’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I remember saying to Carmelo Anthony before the season began, 'I don't know if this is the Lakers 2022 roster or an old-timers game'... You know, all these guys were great, Hall of Fame, great at one time or another. Maybe this just isn't the time.... Well, they can't come back as presently constituted, and of course, as you get older, no matter how well-conditioned these guys are, you get injury problems…"



—————

