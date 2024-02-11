The Issue Is Podcast: Nikki Haley, Christina Pascucci

This week on our political show "The Issue Is," a one-on-one conversation with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Haley, who has framed a likely Trump-Biden matchup as a face off between two grumpy old men, says she doesn't believe either man will be president.

Michaelson also speaks one-on-one with Senate candidate Christina Pascucci. She is speaking out after she was listed on the primary ballot without a "ballot designation," a mistake that the Secretary of State's Office has since called "an administrative error."

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.