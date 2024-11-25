LAPD’s new chief checks out Project Blue program for youth

Major happenings in Watts this weekend: two public housing developments came together for youth football.

Jordan Downs and Nickerson Gardens were united by Project Blue, the parent program to the Watts Rams. Project Blue pairs the LAPD and kids in the community through sports. The LAPD's new chief, Jim McDonnell, was there to witness it all.

Meanwhile, FOX 11 continues to track Project Blue. In 2022, the nonprofit was profiled on the station's "Community Champions" segment, along with other nonprofits selected by the NFL and LA's Super Bowl host committee to receive grants of ten and fifty thousand dollars.

Among the more recent highlights is Project Blue's quarterly male mentoring program. The latest was on a summer Saturday in Compton. One speaker asked the youth, "Does everyone understand what success is? What's success?"

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This event was titled "My Brother's Keeper." Project Blue CEO Marc Maye says, "We partner with different organizations in the community. We call ourselves the collective."

This was the inaugural conference titled "My Brother's Keeper," but the quarterly male mentoring events are an ongoing requirement for youth involved with Project Blue. It is mentorship for young men with an emphasis on life skills. As one teen said, "I'm here to become a better man."

About 100 youth turned out. Maye says, "When I see their faces, I see myself."

Uniformed (and not) LAPD officers were among the adult male mentors. Also on hand was Erroll Southers, President of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Project Blue came out of the LAPD, and youth football coaches are often LAPD officers, like Lester Bodiford, who took center stage on this mentor day. Officer Ed Pernesky says it's about success in life. LAPD Officer Percy Roberts said, "I was blessed to do this because I have a passion for football, and the youth."

There were a number of men from many walks of life who turned out to mentor. A group was on hand representing the Los Angeles Rams. Another group of speakers goes by the name "Man Laws." Others taught a basketball lesson. There was even yoga. Yes, yoga— in deep contrast to the football that brought so many kids to Project Blue.