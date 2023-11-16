Community Champions: LA84 Foundation

The Summer Olympics are coming to Los Angeles in 2028. The last time the Summer Games were here, it produced a $215 million operating surplus and gave birth to what is now called the LA84 Foundation.

One goal of the LA84 Foundation says CEO and President Renata Simril is "helping to make young people life-ready through sport."

Among the foundation's roles is to give out grants to community groups, schools, nonprofits and athletic organizations.

For example, when Super Bowl LVI was at SoFi Stadium, 56 nonprofits each received a $10,000 grant. Six nonprofits, like Project Blue which pairs sports and law enforcement to build community, rounded up to $50,000. These organizations are the focus of FOX 11's weekly Community Champions segment.

The Jefferson Park property housing the LA84 Foundation is also home to an exhibit celebrating the legacy of late Olympian Rafer Johnson.

Johnson, who ran track at UCLA, was born to slaves, says Simril. He would go on to win the Olympic gold in the decathlon. Johnson became an actor and friend of the Kennedys, and helped found the California Special Olympics.

For the 1984 opening ceremonies, he was chosen to light the Olympic torch at the LA Coliseum.

"He is our North Star," Simril said.

Next year marks 40 years after LA hosted the 1984 Summer Games. Simril says it was "the most financially successful in the history of the Olympic movement."

Before coming to LA in 2028, the summer games will be held in Paris in 2024.

In FOX 11's Community Champions, we showcased grant recipients leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.