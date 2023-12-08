Community Champions: Inglewood opens renovated weight room for high school students

Inglewood is adding to its legacy in the world of sports, think SoFi Stadium. This time, for high school students with a newly-renovated weight room.

A marching band and cheerleaders brought the sights and sounds of high school to life at a Tuesday news conference unveiling this investment in student athletics.

The goal "is making sure that the barriers to kids accessing sports play and movement are removed," says Renata Simril of the Play Equity Fund. Simril is part of the "Champions Live Here" legacy program.

The new renovated gym has state-of-the-art equipment and a mural designed by a local artist. The students were eager to jump on the equipment and start weightlifting.

It's at the renovated Catherine Coleman Field in Inglewood and for use by three high schools; Inglewood, Morningside, and City Honors. At the celebration, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, whose big concern is jobs in the community.

The Champions Educate Here program and the money are tied to the 2023 College Football Championship in Inglewood, and include the LA84 Foundation and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

In FOX 11's Community Champions, we showcased grant recipients leading up to Super Bowl 2022 and College Football Playoffs 2023 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.