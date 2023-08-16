Women’s World Cup: England defeats Australia to advance to World Cup final against Spain | August 16, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: Will Sam Kerr and the Matildas play a World Cup Final on home turf, or will Keira Walsh and England’s Lionesses smash through the semis?

Women’s World Cup matches on August 16, 2023

With only three matches remaining, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule has become much less grueling. Here’s the lone fixture scheduled for this matchday:

Australia (winner of group B) vs. England (winner of group D) Final score: England 3 Australia 1

Watch the replay of Australia vs. England here

For details on the results of concluded matches, scroll down to the ‘Soccer spoilers’ section.

Australia vs. England: What to watch for

One of the best things about the 2023 Women’s World Cup so far: the stories. If you like your sporting events best when there’s a solid narrative arc – like a sports movie, but real life – then this tournament has been a winner. And when Australia’s Matildas face the English Lionesses on Wednesday, that trend will continue.

On the one hand, you’ve got England, a soccer powerhouse looking to win its first Women’s World Cup. (The men’s team won once, back in 1966.) They’re currently ranked fourth in the world – the highest of any of the remaining teams, after Germany’s (#2) surprise ouster in the group stage, the U.S. team’s (#1) defeat in the round of 16 and Sweden’s (#3) semifinal loss to Spain just this week.

They’ve got a legendary coach, a roster full of stars and some serious financial support. Sure, Lauren James, one of the standout players of the 2023 Cup, will be sitting out this match thanks to a red card in the round of 16, but they’re still an imposing group. If you’re the betting kind, consider them the favorite.

On the other side: the home team.

England may be outspending the Aussies , and the Matildas may not have as deep a bench as the British side – but never underestimate the power of a hugely devoted home crowd. The men’s national basketball team rescheduled a game after they realized it would conflict with the Matildas’ semifinal, just so they could watch. A host country hasn’t won the World Cup since the U.S. women were victorious at the Rose Bowl in 1999. It’s happened a grand total of seven times in either World Cup since the men’s tournament was founded in 1930. This is a big deal!

And it’s not as though they haven’t beaten the Brits before! FOX Sports notes that Sarina Wiegman has suffered only one loss during her tenure as the coach of the Lionesses. That was in April, when they were defeated 2-0, at home… by Sam Kerr and the Matildas.

If you want a guarantee on who’ll win this thing, we’ll give you one: Soccer-lovers are the real victors here. Set your coffeemaker to start automatically while you sneak a little extra sleep before tuning in at 6 a.m. EST, only on FOX.

Players to watch: August 16

Australia: Sam Kerr, striker

The captain of Australia’s Matildas is a soccer giant: She’s a LEGO! She made the cover of the FIFA video game series! She’s made celebratory backflips iconic! And per FIFA, she’s one of only three players to have scored more than three goals in a Women's World Cup game, racking up four goals in a match against Jamaica in the 2019 cup. There are few players in the world this exciting – or this much fun to watch.

Also of note: Hayley Raso, whose three goals so far put her in the race for the Golden Boot.

England: Keira Walsh, midfielder

This Barcelona star (she recently moved over from Manchester City for a record-smashing fee) is an intelligent and highly tactical player FIFA calls "the beating heart of the England midfield." She’s formidable on defense but her quick thinking helped seal England’s EURO win with a crucial pass to teammate Ella Toone. She’s a world-class, top-tier player.

Also of note: Lauren James has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and her three goals to date have put her in the mix for the Golden Boot – but a red card in England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria means she’ll be sitting out until the Final, assuming the Lionesses manage to break through the semifinal round.

What teams are still in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Spain

England

What teams have been eliminated in the knockout phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland

Australia

South Africa

Norway

United States

Denmark

Nigeria

Jamaica

Morocco

The Netherlands

Japan

Colombia

France

Sweden

How is third place determined?

Great news, sports fans – third place is decided with another match! The teams defeated in their semifinal matches will go head-to-head on Saturday, August 19; the winner gets the honor of being second runner-up. Sweden will face the loser of today’s match.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

How does the knockout phase work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! It’s a lot simpler than the knockout phase. From here on out, every match is a "get it done or go home" situation – a loss means it’s the end of the line.

But what does that mean in a sport that often ends in a tie, and in a tournament that’s seen plenty of them? It still means every showdown is a must-win – it’s just that the matches will last longer. Here’s the exact rule, per FIFA:

"In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at half-time. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

"If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game."

In short, play continues for up to another 30 minutes, and if it’s still tied at the end of that half-hour, it’s time for penalty-kick-a-palooza.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

Soccer spoilers: today's results

Australia vs. England: England jumped on the board first with a goal from Ella Toone late in the first half, which held up until Sam Kerr broke through to knot the score in the 63rd minute of play. Unfortunately for the Matildas, it was not to be though, as England score the go-ahead goal just eight minutes later as Lauren Hemp drove a shot into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead. The Lionesses would add one more in the wanining stages of the match to give them the 3-1 margin.

