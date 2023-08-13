Women’s World Cup: Semifinals ahoy! | August 13, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: History in the making.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 13 and 14, 2023

There are none! The four remaining teams take a well-deserved break before the semifinal round kicks off in earnest on Tuesday, August 15.

Women’s World Cup: Semifinal schedule

Tuesday, August 15

Spain vs. Sweden (winner of group G), 4 a.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Wednesday, August 16

England vs. Australia 6 a.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Can’t-miss matches

Honestly, both of them! After seeing both Spain and Sweden put on a show in their respective quarterfinal matches, we’re particularly hyped about that match-up. But Japan’s elimination in the quarterfinal round means that there are no teams remaining in the tournament who’ve taken home the Cup before, which is pretty thrilling. Put another way: No matter what country winds up on the top tier of that podium, they’ll be making history.

Players to watch in the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinals

Australia: Sam Kerr, striker

The captain of Australia’s Matildas is a soccer giant: She’s a LEGO! She made the cover of the FIFA video game series! She’s made celebratory backflips iconic! And per FIFA, she’s one of only three players to have scored more than three goals in a Women's World Cup game, racking up four goals in a match against Jamaica in the 2019 cup. There are few players in the world this exciting – or this much fun to watch.

Also of note: Hayley Raso, whose three goals so far put her in the race for the Golden Boot.

Colombia: Linda Caicedo, forward

Linda Caicedo of Colombia and Real Madrid during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Expand

Caicedo's stunning World Cup performance this year has been dimmed by general concerns over her health. One video showed Caicedo dropping to the ground while grabbing her chest at one point during the tournament. But head coach Nelson Abadía said it was a culmination of stress and fatigue, adding there was "no problem." Let’s hope for more exhilarating play from the breakout star of the 2023 Women’s World Cup – and no more worrying health moments.

Also of note: Catalina Usme, whose expertly executed match-winning goal against Jamaica earned Colombia its first quarterfinal appearance in WWC history. It was her second goal of the tournament.

Spain: Alexia Putellas, midfielder

This back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best players on the planet, period. FIFA calls her a " skilful playmaker [who is] equipped with a mesmerizing left foot and an unerring ability to decisively affect matches by creating viable scoring opportunities for herself and her team-mates," while FOX Sports says that, like Beyoncé, Britney and Cher, "her one-name status as ‘Alexia’ is well-earned."

Also of note: Teammates Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, Aitana Bonmati and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer have knocked down three goals apiece so far. And 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who came off the bench to score Spain’s game-winning goal against the Netherlands, certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius, striker

"I always say that one of my best defenders is our center forward," FIFA quotes coach Peter Gerhardsson as saying of this versatile Arsenal star. The player that soccer’s governing body calls "the most potent attacker in Sweden’s senior side" has dealt with some injuries of late, but "if she can arrive at the Women’s World Cup fit and firing, Sweden’s opponents are all but certain to suffer the consequences."

Also of note: Amanda Ilestedt’s four goals of the tournament made her a frontrunner for the Golden Boot. However, Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa has scored fives times in four games and leads the Golden Boot race headed into Japan’s quarterfinal game against Sweden.

What teams are still in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Spain

Sweden

Australia

Colombia

What teams have been eliminated in the knockout phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland

South Africa

Norway

United States

Denmark

Nigeria

Jamaica

Morocco

The Netherlands

Japan

England

France

How is third place determined?

Great news, sports fans – third place is decided with another match! The teams defeated in their semifinal matches will go head-to-head on Saturday, August 19; the winner gets the honor of being second runner-up.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

How does the knockout phase work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! It’s a lot simpler than the knockout phase. From here on out, every match is a "get it done or go home" situation – a loss means it’s the end of the line.

But what does that mean in a sport that often ends in a tie, and in a tournament that’s seen plenty of them? It still means every showdown is a must-win – it’s just that the matches will last longer. Here’s the exact rule, per FIFA:

"In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at half-time. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

"If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game."

In short, play continues for up to another 30 minutes, and if it’s still tied at the end of that half-hour, it’s time for penalty-kick-a-palooza.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

