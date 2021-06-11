Westminster Dog Show Agility Challenge: How to win $1,000 for free

article

Welcome to the Dog Days of June.

Moved away from Madison Square Garden and from its traditional February spot due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take center stage this weekend at historic Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

It is the biggest weekend for the canine set, with 2,500 dogs from all 50 states plus 10 countries heading to New York to renew one of the best slices of Americana in seven different categories.

Just answer six questions about Saturday's first half of the show (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Here are the questions for Day 1 of the Westminster Dog Show.

Which breed will win the Hound Group?

The options: Basenji, Dachshund, Beagle, Norwegian Elkhound, Saluki or Other

In 2020, the Whippet walked away with the hound group title. However, the Norwegian Elkhound and Dachshund have been multiple winners in this group as well as the Borzoi over the past decade.

Which breed will win the Toy Group?

The options: Maltese, Chihuahua, Pomeranian, Havanese, Brussels Griffon, Other

Over the last two years, the Havanese won the Toy group with Bono prancing off with the title in 2020 and 2019. The other four groups listed haven’t won the Toy group over the past decade, with the Shih Tzu taking the title in 2015 and 2016, the Pekingese in 2017 and the Pug in 2018.

Which breed will win the Non-Sporting Group?

The options: Standard Poodle, Finnish Spitz, Dalmatian, Bichon Frise, Schipperke, Other

This one has been up for grabs since 2016 with the Standard Poodle taking home the crown in 2020 and dethroning the Schipperke. A dalmatian hasn’t won this since 2012. It would be an incredible thing if this year when we are thinking so much about first responders that the symbol of every firehouse, the dalmatian, takes it home.

Which breed will win the Herding Group?

The options: German Shepherd, Swedish Vallhund, Australian Cattle Dog, Bearded Collie, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Other

In the last five years, only the German Shepherd has won this group twice in 2016 and 2017. Last year, it was the Shetland Sheepdog that won, following up the Bouvier des Flandres in 2019 and the Border Collie in 2018. The Welsh Corgi hasn’t won the group since 2004.

Which breed will win the Masters Agility Championship?

The options: Shetland Sheepdog, Border Collie, Mudi, Papillion, Australian Shepherd, Other

In 2020, P!nk – the border collie – ran just as fast as he can to the middle of nowhere and became the first dog to run the course in under 30 seconds. It was an impressive sight.

Which new AKC breeds make their Westminster Group debut?

The options: Puli, Belgian Laekenois, Finnish Lapphund, Sloughi, Colton De Tulear, Others

There’s a chance that all of them could end up making an impact on Saturday night. One of the things, however, to keep in mind is that guessing how judges react to new breeds is a tricky proposition.

Play the Westminster Dog Show FOX Super 6 contest for free

