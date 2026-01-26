Warriors reflect on ‘bizarre,’ ‘sad’ night after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief Federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis, prompting protests and delaying the Warriors-Timberwolves game. The NBA postponed the game to prioritize safety as the city grappled with a somber atmosphere. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr described the eventual matchup as "bizarre" and "sad."



A game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves typically symbolizes both a new and fading era in the NBA. It’s a must-watch matchup that showcases future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry and rising star Anthony Edwards.

This weekend, however, events in Minneapolis overshadowed basketball.

Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti in broad daylight, prompting protests across the city and nationwide. The NBA postponed the Warriors-Timberwolves game until the following night to "prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Some fans braved the cold and the somber atmosphere in hopes of finding a sense of escapism. Instead, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr instead described the night as "sad."

Ahead of tip-off Sunday, a moment of silence for Pretti was interrupted as fans shouted their disdain for ICE.

"A night like tonight, you feel the perspective on everything and the relative insignificance of a game with an atmosphere like that, knowing everything that’s happened, knowing where our country is right now," Kerr said after the game. "It was a very, very bizarre evening."

Kerr, who has never shied away from controversial topics, said he felt the Timberwolves organization was "suffering" and that the weight of the city’s state of unrest was evident.

Fans hold signs to protest the presence of federal agents in Minneapolis prior to the start of the third quarter of an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesot (Getty Images) Expand

"I thought the vibe in the stands was one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of," Kerr said. "You could feel the somber atmosphere. They tried to go to the game to forget about stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away for the city or for their team."

Golden State star Stephen Curry echoed Kerr’s sentiments.

"Yesterday was rough," Curry said. "I know it’s been rough out here."

(Getty Images)

Curry said players were able to see protests during their time in the city.

"I was glued to the TV yesterday just watching the coverage," Curry said. "Hopefully the community comes together, and the right decisions are made, so there’s a more peaceful environment here."

Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch, called it a "ghost of a performance," and that his team couldn’t "establish a rhythm."

"When asked if the weekend’s events contributed to the team’s "sloppy" performance," Finch responded, "I have no idea. It’s hard to say, but certainly the mood was off from the beginning."

The other side:

The Department of Homeless Security issued the following state in part following Pretti's shooting.

"DHS law enforcement was conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an [undocumented immigrant] wanted for violent assault.

During the operation, an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.

This violence is directly fueled by dangerous rhetoric and conduct from Minnesota's sanctuary politicians. It must end now."

What's next:

The Warriors won the game 111-85. The Wolves and Golden State are currently ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the Western Conference.

The teams face each other again Monday night.