Warren G honored as Long Beach baseball fans vote for 'Regulators' nickname

Rappers and hip-hop music have played a pivotal role in putting Long Beach on the map, helping the Los Angeles County coastal city earn widespread notoriety.

One of those artists is Warren G, whose effortless style helped define a West Coast sound. Now, he is being honored by the city’s newest professional sports team.

What we know:

The Long Beach Baseball Club has announced the official name of the team.

While the team will officially be known as the Long Beach Coast, fans voted to adopt the nickname the Regulators, a reference to Warren G’s 1994 hit single "Regulate," featuring Nate Dogg.

A team spokesperson told the Long Beach Post that the Regulators name will appear in select ballpark experiences, limited merchandise drops and other promotions.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Warren G performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The rapper, the team's co-owner, said the name exemplifies the city’s identity.

"Long Beach has always set its own tone and had its own swagger," said Warren G, a Long Beach native and cultural icon. "This baseball team, the Coast, represents the heart of the city — but the Regulators legacy will always be part of Long Beach culture. It’s respect for where we’ve been and excitement for where we’re going."

Dig deeper:

The team is part of the Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League that operates independently across the West Coast.

What's next:

The team will host two kickoff events before the season begins in June.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at the city’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration.

The second event is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at WatchMe! Sports Bar.

Click here for ticket information for the summer season.