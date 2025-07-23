Long Beach one step closer to bringing back minor league baseball

The Brief The Long Beach City Council approved a plan to work on a potential agreement that would bring back a minor league baseball team to the city. The new team would play at Blair Field as early as 2026. The Long Beach Baseball Club would be the newest franchise in the Pioneer Baseball League.



The City of Long Beach is one step closer to getting a minor league baseball team.

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 22, the city council approved a resolution directing city staff to work collaboratively with California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) and the Long Beach Baseball Club (LBBC) on a potential agreement that would allow Blair Field to serve as the home for a new independent professional baseball team.

Their goal is to begin the season in 2026.

The Long Beach Baseball Club would be the newest franchise in the Pioneer Baseball League.

The league, which was founded in 1939, is an MLB Partner League operating independently across the western half of the US. They currently have 12 teams throughout California, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah.

What they're saying:

Mayor Rex Richardson said this initiative is about more than baseball as it would create a family-friendly experience in the city.

"It’s about building a legacy. We’re creating a new chapter in Long Beach’s story, one that brings people together, fuels our local economy, and inspires future generations. A team in Long Beach is a chance to show what makes Long Beach great: our diversity, our passion and our community spirit," Richardson said in a statement.

The city's last professional baseball team, the Long Beach Armada, folded in 2009.