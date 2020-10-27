Vin Scully congratulates Dodgers, urging fans to celebrate World Series win 'properly'

It didn't take long for Los Angeles Dodgers icon Vin Scully to congratulate the Boys and Blue.

Just moments after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988, the broadcast legend posted a video message congratulating the team and their fans.

Scully says he hopes the fans celebrate "properly."

"Let's do it the way the Dodgers did: With pride in themselves and pride in our great city. Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way," said the 92-year-old.

Below is the video message Scully sent to fans:

Scully called Dodgers games for more than 60 years before hanging it up after the 2016 season. The last time he had called a Dodgers World Series championship was 1988, when he famously said, "In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened."

