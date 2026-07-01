Fans erupt at Galaxy Park watch party after USMNT advances to FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The Brief The U.S. men's national team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 Wednesday night to advance to the World Cup round of 16 as fans celebrated at a watch party at Galaxy Park in Carson. The LA Galaxy hosted the free watch party as part of its Soccer Celebration series, where fans described the victory as a patriotic, family-centered moment and reflected on soccer's growing future in the United States. The U.S. will face Belgium in the round of 16, renewing a World Cup matchup after Belgium eliminated the Americans in 2014.



Days before America’s 250th birthday, U.S. soccer fans at Galaxy Park in Carson got an early reason to celebrate.

Fans packed the venue Wednesday night as the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the World Cup’s round of 32, sending the U.S. men’s national team into the round of 16.

The watch party was part of the LA Galaxy’s Soccer Celebration, a free series of fan events across Southern California during the tournament. The watch party in Carson was added after growing interest in the U.S. knockout match.

"It just brings out the patriotism in me," said Mackenzie Rumple, of Orange County. "I’m so excited. It’s so fun. Fourth of July pregame. Freedom."

The evening match gave fans plenty to sweat through. The U.S. scored just before halftime, then played a man down after a red card. For the final half-hour, fans watched the Americans protect the lead before a free kick sealed the win and sent the Carson crowd into celebration.

"This goes down as one of the greatest moments in American history," said Abdiel Pagan, of East L.A. "Simple as that."

For some fans, the night was about more than one game. Steven Corral, who attended with his son, said the watch party showed why soccer’s future in the United States feels different now.

"You see the kids play, you see the talent, you see the future of U.S. soccer," Corral said. "For me and my son, it means family."

Roy, the son of Peruvian and Argentine immigrants, said the moment took him back more than three decades.

"My dad jumped me over a fence at the Rose Bowl in the 1994 World Cup, and we watched from the top of the bleachers," he said. "It’s always been in my heart."

Roy said he believes this U.S. team can keep going.

"With coraje, as we Latinos say, anything is possible," he said. "And I believe this team is capable of it."

The U.S. now moves on to face Belgium on Monday in a round of 16 match that some fans are already calling a revenge game. Belgium knocked the U.S. out of the 2014 World Cup.