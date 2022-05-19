This weekend’s USFL games: Division leader puts 4-game winning streak on the line in Week 6 matchup

Week 6 of the USFL season kicks off with more exciting football action on FOX this weekend when the New Jersey Generals battle the Houston Gamblers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

New Jersey (4-1) is on a hot streak having won four games in a row as they sit in first place in the North Division. Houston (1-4) has lost four games in a row and has ground to make up if they want a shot to make the playoffs.

The Generals will have to slow down Gamblers running back Mark Thompson who leads the league with 400 rushing yards.

Week 6 of the USFL season features a matchup with one of the league's hottest teams on a four-game winning streak. (FOX Sports)

New Jersey leads the USFL in rushing yards per game (180.2), while Houston has the league’s second-worst rush defense, according to FOX Sports.

USFL 2022 Week 6 Schedule:

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (3-2) -noon ET, May 22, FS1.

Houston Gamblers (1-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (4-1)-4 p.m. ET, May 22, FOX.

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3)-1 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.

Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0) -7:30 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 6

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (4-1)

Philadelphia Stars (2-3)

Michigan Panthers (1-4)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (5-0)

New Orleans Breakers (3-2)

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2)

Houston Gamblers (1-4)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

