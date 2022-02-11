Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Vegas odds on national anthem, halftime show and postgame interviews

The big game is almost here!

As the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals both prepare for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium this Sunday, a third city is metaphorically gearing up to take on the big-game action: Las Vegas (to be clear, we're talking about the oddsmakers, not the Raiders)

While sports fans and gamblers across the globe place their bets for the final outcome of Sunday's showdown, there are plenty of fun prop bets that have little or impact on either team's chances of winning or losing.

Below are the Vegas odds for some popular prop bets for Sunday's game*:

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Song length

OVER 106 seconds -120

UNDER 106 seconds -120

Will any words be forgotten or omitted during the national anthem performance?

YES +800

NO -2500

Numbers of planes during flyover

OVER five planes +125

UNDER five planes +170

Coin toss result

HEADS -105

TAILS -105

HALFTIME SHOW

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show?

YES +725

NO -1800

Will Kendrick Lamar Wear A Hoodie?

YES -135

NO -105

AFTER THE GAME

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in their speech?

Teammates -115

God +235

City +400

Family or family members +550

Coach +900

Owner +1500

Does not mention any of the above +1600

Will a player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?

YES +400

NO -650

* = Vegas odds taken from OddsShark.com. Click here for full list of Vegas Odds from the website.

