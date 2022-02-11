Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Vegas odds on national anthem, halftime show and postgame interviews
LOS ANGELES - The big game is almost here!
As the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals both prepare for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium this Sunday, a third city is metaphorically gearing up to take on the big-game action: Las Vegas (to be clear, we're talking about the oddsmakers, not the Raiders)
While sports fans and gamblers across the globe place their bets for the final outcome of Sunday's showdown, there are plenty of fun prop bets that have little or impact on either team's chances of winning or losing.
Below are the Vegas odds for some popular prop bets for Sunday's game*:
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Song length
- OVER 106 seconds -120
- UNDER 106 seconds -120
Will any words be forgotten or omitted during the national anthem performance?
- YES +800
- NO -2500
Numbers of planes during flyover
- OVER five planes +125
- UNDER five planes +170
Coin toss result
- HEADS -105
- TAILS -105
HALFTIME SHOW
Will there be a wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show?
- YES +725
- NO -1800
Will Kendrick Lamar Wear A Hoodie?
- YES -135
- NO -105
AFTER THE GAME
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in their speech?
- Teammates -115
- God +235
- City +400
- Family or family members +550
- Coach +900
- Owner +1500
- Does not mention any of the above +1600
Will a player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?
- YES +400
- NO -650
* = Vegas odds taken from OddsShark.com. Click here for full list of Vegas Odds from the website.
