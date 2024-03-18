South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo appears to steal hearts of Dodgers players before game

article

South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers' exhibition baseball game against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday and appeared to make a mark.

Jeon wore a Dodgers jersey and high baseball socks as she took the mound at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The broadcast turned to the Dodgers’ dugout and showed several players smiling and giggling as Jeon finished the first pitch.

She then posed with a Dodgers player on the mound before the game started.

The 29-year-old was thrust into fame with her performance in "Burning." She won best actress for her performance in "Burning" and "The Call" at the Baeksang Arts Awards. She was also nominated for best actress in the Asian Film Awards for her role in "The Call."

Los Angeles then shellacked Kiwoom 14-3.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was 3-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored. Jason Heyward was 3-for-5 with four RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Grove started the game. He went two innings and struck out four. Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly, Evan Phillips and Kyle Hurt also made appearances.

Los Angeles’ regular season will get underway in South Korea. The team has a two-game set with the San Diego Padres as part of the Seoul Series. The games begin Wednesday and Thursday at 6:05 a.m. ET.

The Dodgers then wrap up spring training starting with a three-game series Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels before embarking on their home opener — a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

