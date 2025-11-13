Shohei Ohtani named MVP for fourth time; His second with Dodgers

The Brief Shohei Ohtani has been named Most Valuable Player for the fourth time. Thursday's announcement marks his second time he won as a Dodger. Ohtani won his first two MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to winning the 2025 NL MVP, he was also named an All-Star, won the Silver Slugger and was named NLCS MVP.



Shohei Ohtani has been named Most Valuable Player for the fourth time in his career.

The backstory:

Thursday's announcement marks Ohtani's second MVP award as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to joining the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season, Ohtani won his first two MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

By the numbers:

While Ohtani didn't finish the 2025 season with another 50-50 season as a hitter, the man known by many as baseball's "Unicorn" got to return to the mound this season as a two-way player. Ohtani, the hitter, finished the regular season with 55 home runs, drove in 102 runs on a .282 batting average, while his pitching alterego finished with a 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA and struck out 62 hitters in 47 regular-season innings.

Prior to winning the 2025 NL MVP, he was also named an All-Star, won the Silver Slugger and was named NLCS MVP.

With his fourth MVP award, Ohtani is three shy of matching Barry Bonds' record for most all-time in MLB history.