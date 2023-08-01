Rose Lavelle picks up second yellow card, will be suspended for USWNT's next match

article

The United States will be without one of its top players in its Round of 16 match. Rose Lavelle picked up a yellow card in the 39th minute of its final Group E match against Portugal on Tuesday. Because she also received a yellow card in the second half of USWNT's draw against the Netherlands last week, Lavelle is assessed an automatic one-game suspension.

The play happened on a challenge around midfield. Lavelle tried to steal the ball from multiple Portuguese players before clipping the leg of Dolores Silva to pick up the yellow card.

Lavelle has been viewed as one of the United States' top players of the World Cup so far even though she came off the bench before Tuesday. The United States has outscored its opponents by two goals with Lavelle on the pitch as she assisted Lindsey Horan on her goal in the match against the Netherlands.

The United States entered up tying Portugal 0-0, which was good enough to help it advance to the Round of 16. However, it finishes second in group play as the Netherlands defeated Vietnam 7-0 to take the top spot in Group E.

USWNT will face the winner of Group G, which will likely be Sweden as it needs just a win or draw in its final group game to advance. That match will take place on Sunday ( 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).