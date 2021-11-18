Remote parking option available for fans ahead of Chargers vs. Steelers matchup

Inglewood city officials are reminding fans an additional 4,000 parking spots will be available around SoFi Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

The parking spaces will be available in multiple locations in Playa Vista, El Segundo, and Inglewood through the IPark&Go system, in a partnership with LAZ Parking.

Fans are asked to make a reservation through the IPark&Go website. Once they arrive, fans will board a shuttle that will take them to the Intermodal Transit Facility, which is located right next to SoFi Stadium.

The locations are listed below:

Inglewood

Civic Center Garage

1 W. Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood Public Library

101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Senior Center Garage

333 E. Queen Street

Locust Street Garage

115 S. Locust St.

El Segundo

5 Flyte Garage

2222 E. Imperial Hwy.

Playa Vista

Playa District

6870 Park Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90045

The Steelers are set to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday.

Click here to make a reservation or for more information.

