Rams advance to NFC Divisional Round after beating Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams' bid for a possible return to the Super Bowl remains alive.

The Rams beat the Carolina Panthers 34-21 on the road in the wild card round on Saturday, January 10.

With the win in Charlotte, the Rams will play in the NFC Divisional Round. With the NFL's re-seeding rule after the wild card round, we won't know where Los Angeles' NFC squad will travel to for Round 2.

The Rams are looking to capitalize on Matthew Stafford's MVP-caliber season by returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, where they won it all against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Rams punched a ticket to the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. They had a chance to possibly repeat as NFC West champs, but fell to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons in back-to-back weeks late in the regular season to eventually drop to the fifth seed.

The Panthers got the fourth seed after winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Because they were division champs, Carolina got to host Saturday's game.

