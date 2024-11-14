Inland Empire teen makes history after scoring NIL deal with adidas

article

The Brief Kaleena Smith became the first women's high school basketball player to sign an NIL deal with adidas. In 2022, California became the first state to allow high school student-athletes to monetize on their name, image and likeness (NIL). Smith attends Ontario Christian High School and was a member of the USA Women's U17 National Team.



If you love hoops, Kaleena Smith is a name to keep on your radar as the high school sophomore has burst onto the scene as the top recruit for the Class of 2027.

The Southern California standout student-athlete made history by becoming the first women’s high school basketball partner with adidas as the brand continues to invest in the next generation of athletes.

In 2022, California became the first state to allow high school athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL). The approval came three years after the Golden State allowed college athletes to do the same.

Smith garnered national recognition during her freshman season at Ontario Christian High School where she continues to excel, as well as on her Overtime Select team. As if that wasn’t enough, she was a member of the USA Women’s U17 National Team and was also named the Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

During her freshman year, Smith averaged 34.9 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Candace Parker and Kaleena Smith (adidas)

She becomes the legendary Candace Parker’s first signing. In May, Parker was appointed as the President of adidas Women’s Basketball.

"Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas," said Parker said in a previous press release. "From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women's sports. It's not just about products; it's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access."

Way to go, Kaleena!